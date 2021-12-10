Watch The Opening Scene From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In advance of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release in theaters next week, Marvel has shared the opening sequence to the Tom Holland-led flick. The clip premiered on Late Night with Seth Myers, followed by an interview with Holland himself.

Picking up directly after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the preview shows the aftermath of Peter Parker's identity reveal. MJ (Zendaya) is swarmed by New Yorkers in Times Square as they interrogate her on being Spider-Man's girlfriend and whether or not they both plotted to kill Mysterio. Peter swoops in and slings them both away from the crowd, as Spider-Man is branded public enemy number one by a broadcast from J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons).

Watch the clip below, which is followed by Holland's conversation with Meyers about the upcoming Spidey film:

In true Marvel fashion, great lengths are being taken to preserve the film's more sensitive plot points. In fact, Holland shares that only 40 minutes of the movie are being previewed before the premiere, in order to prevent spoilers from leaking early. “This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema,” Holland told Meyers, “So we want to keep as much of it back as possible.”

All of this makes us think that the intense secrets in Spider-Man: No Way Home have the potential to change the MCU as we know it. We can already expect the return of classic Spider-Man villains and more multiversal madness, so whatever else is in the film is likely mind-blowing.

Spider-Man: No Way Home crash-lands into theaters on December 17.

