‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer: Bring on the Bad Guys

I can’t recall the last time a superhero movie had as much mystery and curiosity about it as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, audiences wanted to know how the Avengers would beat Thanos and save half the universe in Avengers: Endgame, but deep down, everyone knew that somehow they would. With No Way Home, everyone wants to think that the film will feature not only current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, but also both of his big-screen predecessors in the role, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But through it all, Holland, Garfield, Marvel, they’ve all insisted it wasn’t happening.

Well, the new trailer for No Way Home is here — with a little over a month to go before the film premieres — and Maguire and Garfield aren’t in this trailer either. But it does feature the first footage of Jamie Foxx’s new Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, plus the Sandman from Spider-Man 3 and the Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man. It also shows two of Spider-Man’s new suits in the film, his “integrated suit” and the “black and gold suit” which seems to have some sort of of Doctor Strange’s magic capabilities. Watch the new trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17, 2021.