Sprinkler System Puts Out Fire in Downtown Cheyenne

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding citizens that fire sprinklers save lives and property after a sprinkler system put out a fire in downtown Cheyenne early Thursday morning.

Crews were called around 3 a.m. to the 1700 block of Carey Avenue, and arrived to find a fire extinguished by a single fire sprinkler head in a basement storeroom.

"Damage to the location was limited to light smoke and water from the fire sprinkler system," CFR said in a press release. "Firefighters remained on scene to assist building staff with the water clean-up and to assist with the investigation."

"The fire damage was limited to the items in the storeroom because of the fast water applied by the fire sprinkler system," CFR added.

The department says no injuries were reported. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

