Carrie Underwood's message is simple, but it's not exclusively hers. Hundreds of celebrities have slipped on the new St. Jude #MusicGives T-shirt to show how simple it is to help save a child's life.

This week, Taste of Country, The Boot and more than a dozen Townsquare Media radio stations will pick up the baton, encouraging listeners and readers to become a Partner in Hope. On Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, we'll dedicate a large portion of our coverage and attention to St. Jude, as we have done for the last eight years. It's a simple, low-cost commitment to being part of the solution, month after month after month ...

... and you get one of those good looking T-shirts, which is a nice perk.

Dozens of country stars (Lady A, Maren Morris, Kane Brown and Brett Eldredge among them) put their shirt on to let their fans know that as a fan of country music, this is what we do. The annual Country Cares campaign for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital passed $800 million dollars raised in 2019. That's nearly $1 billion to ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude. Food, housing, travel, treatment — it's all free, because founder Danny Thomas understood that parents need to focus 100 of their attention on helping their child get better.

While the survival rate for childhood cancer has quadrupled to 80 percent in 60 years, there's still one in five kids who doesn't make it. So, doctors and researches at St. Jude keep working, with eager advocates like Scotty McCreery, Gabby Barrett and Chris Janson willing to spread the message.

The Love Music, Stop Cancer campaign needs your help, too, so this year we're going to ask directly. Tap the button below and for $19 a month, you'll be a part of the live-saving force that makes the St. Jude campus a place of hope. Shirt after shirt, the effort adds up. You've helped us raised more than $13.2 million in eight years, and this year holds the potential to be a record-setter.

Country Stars Put on St. Jude's 'Love Music, Stop Cancer' Tees Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood and more stars show off their 'Love Music, Stop Cancer' shirts to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

See the ABCs of Cancer

Country Artists at St. Jude Through the Years: