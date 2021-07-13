‘WandaVision’s Matt Shakman to Direct Next ‘Star Trek’ Movie

In the world of Star Trek you drift along in space for a while and suddenly someone gets the nacelles working again and zoom you’re flying.

After years of stops and starts, and a revolving door for directors, the film version of the venerable sci-fi franchise has supposedly found someone to direct the next big-screen Star Trek. That would be Matt Shakman, who is coming off directing Marvel’s hit Disney+ series WandaVision. Earlier today, the show was nominated for a whopping 23 Emmy Awards. Now, Shakman will boldly go to the Trek series.

Deadline reports that the film has a new script “by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet,” making it “the first Star Trek film to be written by female screenwriters.” Previously, Paramount was developing a script with The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith, which was intended to be directed by Quentin Tarantino, who flirted with the project for years. When he left, he was replaced by Noah Hawley, who was involved for a while then also dropped out.

The article does not make it clear whether Shakman’s Star Trek will feature the recent “Kelvin Timeline” cast, including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, or move in an entirely different direction. (Yet another doomed Trek project that was announced and never made would have been a fourth Pine Star Trek, and featured Chris Hemsworth as Captain Kirk’s father, with the two characters teaming up on some kind of time travel adventure.) Personally, if it were up to me, I’d like to see the Pine Trek crew back together at least one more time. But it’s already been five years since Star Trek Beyond, and more than 11 years since the reboot that launched their version of the franchise. That Enterprise may have already sailed where several other former Star Trek casts have gone before.

