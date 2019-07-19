State Capitol Juggling Tour Comes To Wyoming [VIDEO]

Nukey Hov is a travel blogger who recently quit his corporate job and set out on a weird mission: to drive across the country and perform a juggling routine at every State Capitol in the lower 48.

His juggling journey began in April at the Delaware State Capitol in Dover. This week, the Philadelphia native arrived at the 19th stop on his tour, the recently renovated Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne.

"I'm not sure how this is going to go because I'm parked illegally," Hov admitted.

He performed several tricks in the video, juggling four balls in front of the Great Seal of Wyoming, bouncing three balls off the Capitol steps, climbing the walls while juggling with both hands, and juggling left-handed while sitting on the State Capitol sign.

Luckily, he didn't get a parking ticket.