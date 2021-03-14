‘Shelter in Place’ – Wyoming Officials Ask People to Stay Home and Stay Safe

As this March 2021 'Historic' Winter Storm continues to pound parts of Wyoming, public officials are urging people to stay home. LCSD#1 has called off school for Monday.

As of 12:00 PM Sunday, the National Weather Service reports that Cheyenne has received nearly 26 inches of snow, so far. They add that this total already breaks the previous 2-day total record of 25.2 inches set in November of 1979.

Get our free mobile app

The Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Sunday morning (March 14) that people in Cheyenne should stay home. Officials say that, "Many, if not all the roads in Laramie County are impassible right now."

Additionally, the Laramie County Commissioners, the Mayor of Cheyenne, and the State of Wyoming have placed the Level 1 Emergency Snow Plan into effect for Cheyenne and Laramie County.

Due to unsafe road conditions and extreme weather conditions, all State of Wyoming facilities in Laramie County, the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County Government offices will be closed for business on Monday March 15, 2021. Non-essential employees are to remain home and shelter during this severe weather event.

MORE: Sunday Winter Storm Update for Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Police Department is sending the same message. In a statement, the department said they are, "advising citizens to shelter in place in their homes today due to the current blizzard conditions. Many roads in the city are currently impassible. Be aware that our response will be drastically limited and we will not be able to respond to drivers stuck in the snow."

Officials from Cheyenne Fire Rescue ask that folks "shelter in place" because the winter storm has made some roads impassable. The conditions will "impact CFR response until conditions improve."

Interstates 80 and 25 remain closed in Wyoming, along with most highways and roads in the area.

The wet and heavy snow combined with the blizzard strength winds have caused some power outages in the area. Black Hills Energy said, "[a]ll Cheyenne electric crews are currently dispatched and are patrolling and working to restore service in these areas."

REPORT WYOMING OUTAGES, SEE UPDATES:

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says that the snow will keep falling Sunday. "Snowfall amounts have been increased with an average of 2-3 inches of snowfall rates per hour. Most locations will receive 12 to 24 inches total. Areas along the Pine Ridge could receive up to 30 inches. Areas along the Laramie Range and Snowys could receive upwards of 30 inches."

The Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency would like stress the importance of staying home during events such as the one that we are experiencing right now. Many, if not all the roads in Laramie County are impassible right now. Please do not try to go out unless it absolutely necessary. Stranded/stuck motorists can pull much needed resources away from their primary duties. Emergency Management would also like to remind everyone to try to keep their household vents and gas meters clear of snow as much as possible. If you are able, periodically clear these throughout the day today so that your household has proper air circulation. And as always, please only call 911 if it is an emergency.

Albany County is warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide during the blizzard, "The Fire Department reports there have been increased carbon monoxide issues in the area today due to unusual drifting patterns. Please inspect furnace and appliance vents and correct blockages."

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages