Sunday Winter Storm Update for Southeast Wyoming

A Blizzard Warning continues for much of Wyoming Sunday (March 14) including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie. The Warning is in effect until Monday morning. Officials are asking people to stay home and avoid travel. roads in the area are closed and often impassable.

Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Whiteout conditions likely in falling and blowing snow. Strong winds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Conditions will be life-threatening to those caught unprepared. -National Weather Service

National Weather Service Cheyenne

