Steamboat Geyser Wakes Up with Massive Eruption Captured on Video

Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful can be relied on to erupt every 10 minutes or so. Steamboat Geyser cannot. It went dormant for years, then woke back up. There's a new video showing a massive eruption of Steamboat for the first time in months.

Here's the account shared by the visitor of what they witnessed back on September 18, 2022:

This video was taken of the Steamboat Geyser eruption at the Norris Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park at 3:10 P.M. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. I was with my wife and we were standing on the boardwalk bridge directly below the geyser when it began to erupt...We took a short video at 2:57 of sputtering but continued down the boardwalk until reaching the bridge where it began to erupt fully.

Make sure your sound is turned up as Steamboat Geyser erupting isn't just a visual treat, it's a loud one, too.

The man continued his story explaining why it's not always a happy event when Steamboat Geyser erupts:

The only downside is the potential damage to the vehicles (ours included) in the parking lot just downwind from this geyser. The acids in the geyser mist can be corrosive, damaging the glass and finish on automobiles. Thus the “Park at Your Own Risk” signs in the parking lot.

Geyser Times documents all of the recorded eruptions of Steamboat Geyser. It erupted from periods of every few days to every few weeks up until June of 2022 when it went quiet again. For 3 months, there was silence at Steamboat until this most recent huge eruption. Talk about waking up from a long nap with a fury.

Thanks to the visitor for the video share. Steamboat is a very unpredictable geyser in Yellowstone National Park and it's not often you get to see it in its most interesting eruptive state.