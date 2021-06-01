WATCH: Yellowstone’s Largest Geyser Goes Off In A Big Way

Travelers heading to Yellowstone National Park can be certain about one thing: Old Faithful will erupt roughly each hour.

The average between eruptions is 74 minutes, but intervals can range from 60 to 110 minutes, according to the National Park Service.

Then there's Steamboat Geyser, which is a bit finicky. The park service says Steamboat has gone as long as 50 years without erupting. In other times, the geyser has erupted dozens of times over a year.

Pine Bluffs resident Chad Brown shared video of Steamboat erupting earlier this week. Brown said the geyser hadn't erupted in 26 days.

The eruption shows water and steam being shot high into the blue skies of Yellowstone.

According to the park service, Steamboat erupted 26 times last year with as few as three eruptions in April and as many as six eruptions in June.

As the park service said, it's unpredictable.

Fortunately for Brown and his family were in the right place at the right time.

Watch the video below: