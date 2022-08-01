The Sugarloaf Fire continues to burn in the Laramie Range since its initial discovery on July 25. To date, the fire has grown to 553 acres.

Where is the Sugarloaf Fire Now?

The Sugarloaf Fire remains located in Northern Albany County, though smoke from the fire has reached areas across the state. At this time, Inciweb reports the Sugarloaf Fire to be located "approximately 7 miles SW of Laramie Peak and 5 miles SW of Friend Park Campground," and approximately 25 miles NW of Wheatland, WY.

Sugarloaf Fire Containment

The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three reports that as of August 1, 2022, the Sugarloaf Fire is only 19% contained. Over 400 individuals are working on containing the human-caused fire. Periods of rain and humidity reduced the chance of fires spreading over the weekend; however, warm and windy will contribute to "moderate fire activity with backing and single tree torching activity depending on fuel conditions."

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/WYMBF/2022-07-25-2214-Sugarloaf-Fire/picts/2022_07_29-10.20.12.689-CDh264.mp4

Video Credit: Inciweb

Fire impression continues as operations seek to combat the blaze. Areas will undergo low-intensity fire introduction, a process that proves less damaging to the land while providing firefighters an opening to strengthen perimeter containment by removing vegetation fuel for the Sugarloaf Fire. Crews also continue to use hand tools, and aerial water drops to combat the growth of the fire.

The current weather conditions indicate possible thunderstorms and humidity will reach the area.

Evacuations From the Sugarloaf Fire Continue

The growth of the Sugarloaf Fire led to the evacuation of Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park. The evacuation notice remains in effect.

