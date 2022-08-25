Bid Summer Goodbye at the Cheyenne Library’s End of Summer Party!

August is almost over. Can you believe it? Soon, the leaves will turn gold, crisp weather will arrive, and everyone will be wearing flannel. We have to face it - summer is ending. The kids are back in school, and the mornings are, dare I say it, starting to feel like Fall.

Yes, Autumn is on the way, but we have a few days of summer weather left. And the Laramie County Library wants to celebrate those last few days of summer bliss with a party.

The Laramie County Library's End of Summer Foam Party

Saturday, August 27, promises to be a warm day - perfect for the outdoor summer bash the Laramie County Library has planned. The event offers outdoor games, water fun to keep the kids cool, and foam - because who doesn't love running around in foam? There's also going to be fresh lemonade, in case you get thirsty.

Who Can Come to the Party?

The End of Summer party is open for children and families to attend. And it's 100% free!

What You Need to Bring to the Party:

The library will have supplies for the games and lemonade, but you'll want to bring wear clothes you don't mind getting wet, towels, and lawn chairs (or a picnic blanket, if you don't mind chilling on the ground.) Don't forget your sunscreen, either!

Event Details

When: Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: The Laramie County Library lawn ( 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001)

Cost: 100% free - BYO snacks and chairs.

Additional Information: Click here.