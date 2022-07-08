Summer Is Heating Up! Here Are You Cheyenne Weekend Plans

That's right, summer is heating up! It's time to figure out your weekend plans, but don't worry, I can help you out with that. There are a ton of events going on, so you'll be able to kick back and enjoy your weekend in style. Maybe you'll want to hit up a patio for drinks or lunch or dinner? Maybe taking a walk and checking out things around town? Whatever you're looking to do, I have you covered.

Friday's On The Plaza

Ayron Jones with The Catcalls will be hitting the Downtown Depot Plaza tonight, kicking off festivities at 5:30 with live music, a beer tent and food trucks.

Hell On Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner And Rodeo

It's not Summer in Cheyenne without Hell On Wheels entertaining us with a rodeo and feeding us some awesome food from their Chuck Wagon. Tickets for the rodeo and dinner are 70 bucks.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing

Jim Wilkinson will be hitting the stage at Black Tooth this evening from 6 PM to 9 PM. Go grab a locally brewed craft beer and enjoy some tunes.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Amberr LC will be performing at the Office Bar & Grill tonight from 7 PM to 9 PM. Grab dinner and drinks with friends in the executive lounge or hit up their patio for a great time with live music.

Will Run For Cannoli 5k

If that doesn't get you excited for a 5k, I don't know what will. This race will kick off Saturday at 8 AM at Lions Park. Proceeds will benefit the Boys And Girls Club. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for children.

Cheese Making Basics At Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

If you're looking to learn some basic cheese-making skills, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens has you covered Saturday from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

