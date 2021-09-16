Suspects Arrested After Shots Fired In Wyoming “Altercation”

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Washakie County Sheriff's Office says two suspects were arrested after "shots were fired" during an ''altercation with deputies" on the night of September 14-15th.

A post on the agency's Facebook page is somewhat vague about exactly what happened in the incident:

''During the late evening hours of September 14th and the early morning hours of September 15th, the Washakie County Sheriff's Office and numerous other Law Enforcement Agencies were involved in a high risk incident in the Big Horn Mountains around the Meadowlark Ski Area and the Baby Wagon Road. A Washakie County deputy responded to a disturbance call in the area and after two subjects were contacted, an altercation took place. Shots were fired during this altercation. No person, deputy or other people were injured during the altercation or by the gun fire. The suspects fled the scene and a fugitive search was then conducted of the surrounding areas. Some time later, both suspects were taken into custody without incident. The State of Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is currently conducting the investigation into this incident. I appreciate everyone's help and cooperation during this matter and I know updates are sometimes slow in coming to you folks. However, with no cell service or internet service and an ever fluid and changing situation, sometimes that proves to be impossible to get done. As this case is still under investigation, I will not be providing anymore updates until further notice.''

We will post further information on the incident when it becomes available.