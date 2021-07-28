Suspects Sought In $3000+ Theft From Wyoming Walmart Store

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men who allegedly stole over $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart store.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page.

According to the post, the pair went into the Rock Springs Walmart a little after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, and got away with over $3,000 worth of merchandise. They allegedly fled the store in a silver sport utility vehicle.

According to the post:

If you have any information about their identity please contact Officer Brown at 307-352-1575 or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page reference case R21-15889. You may remain anonymous.

