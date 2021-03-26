Flo-Track has shared some video from the Virginia Showcase from January in which Rawlins super-runner Sydney Thorvaldson ran the fastest mile in the nation this year in 4.43.90. She is a multiple state champion in Wyoming High School cross country and a multiple state champion in the 3A distance races in track.

WyoPreps has documented her fabulous running career with her senior outdoor season to come. She will be attending the University of Arkansas in the fall and we wanted to give you a peek at her elite-level skills in action. Enjoy!

