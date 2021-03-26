Sydney Thorvaldson of Rawlins Runs Fastest Prep Mile in 2021 [VIDEO]
Flo-Track has shared some video from the Virginia Showcase from January in which Rawlins super-runner Sydney Thorvaldson ran the fastest mile in the nation this year in 4.43.90. She is a multiple state champion in Wyoming High School cross country and a multiple state champion in the 3A distance races in track.
WyoPreps has documented her fabulous running career with her senior outdoor season to come. She will be attending the University of Arkansas in the fall and we wanted to give you a peek at her elite-level skills in action. Enjoy!
Get our free mobile app
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items