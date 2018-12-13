It's hard to remember a time when Taylor Swift toured as an opening act, but it was just over a decade ago that the superstar opened for Keith Urban on select dates of his 2009 Escape Together World Tour.

Swift may have taken the stage first, but the "Anti-Hero" singer got the last laugh at a Kansas City tour stop when she and her band members upstaged the Aussie headliner by dressing as the iconic band KISS during Urban's "Kiss a Girl" performance.

Urban seemed genuinely shocked by his unexpected visitors, even though onstage pranks have become a somewhat expected tradition on the country music touring circuit. He took the prank in stride, not even missing a beat despite being surrounded by a group of sharp-dressed practical jokers (and a few dancing Hershey kisses for good measure).

These days, Swift is arguably the biggest pop star on the planet and is headlining her own stadium tours.

