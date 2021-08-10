‘Thankful Thursdays’ Are Back In Cheyenne for Fall 2021

Time again to party with a purpose on Thursdays for the return of Thankful Thursdays to Cheyenne, Wyoming! The fun is back at AMVets Post 10 with food, drinks, chances to win, and to raise money for our community.

Since Thankful Thursday started, it has raised over $2 million for local charities. So, come on out to Am Vets Post 10 on Thursdays this Fall and help that number keep rising.

Each Thursday money is raised for a specific charity, see the schedule below.

The doors open at 4:00 PM every Thankful Thursday. There's food, drinks, and lots of fun. Plus, it is actually possible to win money just for walking through the door.

No need to cook dinner. There is always something on the menu and all proceeds from food sales go to the cause. It's the party with a purpose.

Fall 2021 Thankful Thursday Schedule :

