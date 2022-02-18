‘Thankful Thursdays’ Are Back in Cheyenne for Spring 2022

We're all going to 'party with a purpose' every Thursday as Thankful Thursdays are set to kickoff in Cheyenne for Spring 2022! All the great times are back at Lincolnway Event Hall, formerly AMVets Post 10, with food, drinks, chances to win, and to raise money for our community.

Since Thankful Thursday started, it has raised over $2 million for local charities. So, come on out to Lincolnway Event Hall at 3839 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne on Thursdays this Fall and help that number keep rising.

Each Thursday money is raised for a specific charity, see the schedule below.

For each and every Thankful Thursday, doors will open at 4 p.m. There will be food, drinks, all sorts of fun, and you have a chance to win some money just for walking in the door. There's always plenty of food available at the event and all the proceeds from food sales go towards the cause at Thankful Thursday. The weekly event is everyone's favorite 'party with a purpose'.

Come out to each and every Thursday this Spring for 'Thankful Thursday' at the Lincolnway Event Hall, formerly the AmVets Post 10, at 3839 E. Lincolnway and take in the festivities for a great cause!

