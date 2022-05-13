The Best Playground in Cheyenne, According to Parents
With climbing walls, zip lines, and more, Cheyenne's playgrounds are the perfect place for kids to get some fresh air, run around, and meet other kids.
But with 32 playgrounds throughout the city to choose from, which one is the best?
I asked my Cheyenne friends with kids what their favorite playgrounds were and one playground, in particular, was the clear winner.
Cahill Park
Location: Dell Range & Friendship Circle
Cheyenne broke ground on the Friendship Playground on the north side of Cahill Park on Oct. 26, 2016, and the playground officially opened to the public on June 10, 2017.
Themed around Cheyenne's transportation history, the inclusive playground allows people of all abilities to play together.
While it may not be one of the newest playgrounds in town, parents say Friendship Playground certainly lives up to its name because there are usually other kids to play with.
And let's face it ... happiness is being one of the gang.