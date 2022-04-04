The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect killed in Saturday afternoon's officer-involved shooting in northeast Cheyenne as 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne.

According to a press release, deputies contacted Tillman in the area of Cahill Park around 2:25 p.m. Saturday in relation to a prior assault call at Laramie County Community College.

A slow-speed pursuit was initiated which ended in the area of Miles Court, where a shootout took place.

A deputy was struck during the crossfire, and as of late Monday afternoon remained hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

