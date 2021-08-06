The Big Event Registration Is Open
The University of Wyoming students are once again offering the Laramie community their appreciation with the Big Event on October 9, 2021.
Only outdoor projects will be accepted for this year's event.
If you would like to register, they are accepted on a first come first serve basis. The request deadline is September 24.
Site requests can be submitted at uwyobigevent.com.
