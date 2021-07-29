Laramie County School District #1 is encouraging families who are new to the district to complete household registration for their elementary school-age children at their boundary elementary school on Aug. 3-4.

Families must provide proof of address, which could include light/gas bills, lease agreements, and mortgage contracts dated within 30 days of registration. The district will refuse to accept water, cable, or phone bills as proof of address.

A copy of the child's or children's birth certificate(s) and immunization records will also be required. Families with new junior and senior high school students will complete the process at their boundary area school August 12-13.

According to a district news release:

''The district also offers a kindergarten through 12th-grade virtual school option called Cheyenne Virtual School (CVS). Families with kindergarten through eighth-grade students who are interested in enrolling their students with CVS may visit the Eastridge Facility, 1780 E. Pershing Blvd., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Please call 771-2426 before arrival. To register ninth- through 12th grade students in CVS, visit your student’s boundary area high school.

Attendance-area schools can be found on the district website, www.laramie1.org, click on “Families & Students,” “Find My Child’s School.”

Vaccine clinics will be held at Carey, McCormick and Johnson Junior High schools Aug. 12-13 from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Any vaccine that 11- and 12-year-old students are eligible for including Tdap, Menactra, HPV, Hepatitis A and COVID-19 will be offered. Families across the district may also attend the clinic.''

You can learn more about Laramie County School District #1 health guidelines and other policies by going to the district website.