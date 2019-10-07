The City of Laramie Wants You to Help Build a Bike Park

Jerrad Anderson, Townsquare Media

In 2017 the local bicycle advocacy organization BikeNet raised funds that were donated to the City of Laramie to help the community develop a conceptual bike park plan.

Now, the City wants to hear the community's thoughts on what a future bike park may look like.

You can fill out his form and tell the planners about what amenities you think would make a bike park great. They also want to know what you think about potential locations for the future bike park.

Source: City of Laramie

Filed Under: City Of Laramie, Laramie
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top