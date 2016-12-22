38 Years Ago: The Judds Hit No. 1 With ‘Why Not Me’

Christmas came early 38 years ago for the Judds. It was on this day (Dec. 22) in 1984 that the mother-daughter duo, made up of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, landed at the top of the charts with their hit single "Why Not Me."

"Why Not Me," written by Harlan Howard, Sonny Throckmorton and Brent Maher, was the debut single from and title track of the Judds' first full-length studio album. The song -- which questions, "Why not me on a rainy day? / Why not me to love your cares away? / Why not me? / Why not me when the nights get cold? / Why not me when you're growin' old? / Why not me?" -- stayed in the top slot for two weeks before being surpassed by George Strait's "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind."

Prior to the chart-topping success of "Why Not Me," the Judds released an EP, Wynonna & Naomi, which gave them their first No. 1 hit, "Mama He's Crazy." They enjoyed several more No. 1s in a row after "Why Not Me," with all six following singles also claiming the top spot.

"Why Not Me" earned an ACM for Song of the Year, and the women also took home the Top Vocal Duet of the Year trophy. The song won a CMA for Single of the Year as well.

"Why Not Me" can be found on the Judds' 1988 Greatest Hits album, as well as their 2011 release, I Will Stand by You: The Essential Collection.

The Judds, "Why Not Me" Lyrics:

You've been looking for love / All around the world / Baby, don't you know / This country girl's still free? / Why not me?

Well, you've finally come down / To your old hometown / Your Kentucky girl's been waiting patiently / Why not me?

Why not me on a rainy day? / Why not me to love your cares away? / Why not me?

Why not me when the nights get cold? / Why not me when you're growing old? / Why not me?

You've been searching from here to Singapore / Ain't it time that you notice the girl next door, baby / Why not me?

You had to see if the world was round / It's time that you learned how good settling down could be / Why not me?

Why not me on a rainy day? / Why not me to love your cares away? / Why not me?

Why not me when the nights get cold? / Why not me when you're growing old? / Why not me?

You've been looking for love all around the world / Baby, don't you know this country girl's still free? / Why not me?

Why not me when the nights get cold? / Why not me when you're growing old? / Why not me?

Baby, why not me?

