Reba McEntire's WB television series Reba is on TV all the time, so while it may not seem as though it's been that long since it debuted, it's actually been 20 years! That means the beloved cast we're still watching on TV -- McEntire, Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Joanna Garcia and more -- look a bit different than they did back then.

Naturally, the differences are especially noticeable in Reba's child stars, Mitch Holleman (Jake) and Scarlett Pomers (Kyra). The actors who played married teenage parents Cheyenne (Joanna Garcia) and Van (Steve Howey) are all grown up now, too. Check out what they look like, and what they're up to, now in the photo gallery below:

Reba aired on the WB network (which became the CW) from Oct. 5, 2001, until 2007, when it was canceled at the end of its sixth season. The sitcom set a new all-time WB viewership record for any program in the Friday night slot and averaged more than 3.6 million viewers each week; McEntire earned a People's Choice Award in 2002, for Favorite Female Performer in a New Television Series, for her role in the series.

McEntire returned to the small screen in 2012 for a new sitcom, Malibu Country, which aired on ABC but was canceled after only one season. In 2015, Reba began airing in syndication on TV Land, and the show's titular leading lady has said she's all in to reboot the show -- but it won't be happening anytime soon.

