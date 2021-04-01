There’s a New ‘Suicide Squad’ Trailer For April Fools’

It’s only been six days since the last The Suicide Squad trailer, but there’s already another. Writer/director James Gunn said on Twitter that this one was designed for theaters, and premiered there last night (presumably in front of Warner Bros.’ just-released Godzilla vs. Kong). A day later, you can now enjoy the teaser in the comfort of your own home and/or anywhere else with an internet connection.

This one isn’t an R-rated red band trailer, and while it does have less blood and guts, it does features quite a bit of new footage that wasn’t included in the last Squad trailer. That includes more moments with John Cena’s Peacemaker, who looks like he could be the breakout star of the film. Deadpan spoofs of Captain America are never not funny. Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.

