‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer: They’re Dying to Save the World

The Suicide Squad is back. But don’t feel embarrassed if they don’t look familiar. A lot has changed since the last movie.

For one thing, the franchise is now under the guidance of James Gunn, best known as the man behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series. (The first Suicide Squad was directed by David Ayer.) While a few of the characters from the first movie based on the DC comic are returning — including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller — there’s also a whole bunch of new characters, including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, John Cena’s Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi’s Thinker, and Alice Braga’s Sol Soria. Plus, Gunn has promised his Suicide Squad will be an R-rated affair, compared to the PG-13 rated original.

You definitely get a sense of that in the film’s new trailer. Watch it below:

There’s also a slew of new posters for the film:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on

