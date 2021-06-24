What was the last Western that really fell fresh and exciting? The Harder They Fall definitely does. It stars an amazing cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King, and it’s an incredibly stylish thriller set in the Old West, featuring a killer soundtrack. It comes from director Jeymes Samuel, better known as the British musical act The Bullitts (named after the classic Steve McQueen cop film). Samuel previously served as a musical consultant on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and made the short Western They Die By Dawn.

This is his feature directorial debut, and it looks pretty spectacular based on the trailer. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

The trailer focuses mostly on King and Elba’s group, but the synopsis makes it sound like Majors’ character is really the focus. (Majors is also top-billed in the credits.) The Harder They Fall premieres on Netflix and in select theaters this fall. Even in the final product doesn’t live up to the trailer, the soundtrack should be incredible.