The Voice aired its Top 20 Live Playoffs on Monday night (Nov. 8), with another round of stellar performances from this season's cast of rising stars.

Among them was Peedy Chavis, the teenage Georgia native from Team Blake who cut his teeth as an Elvis Presley impersonator before joining the show. Back in the Blind Auditions, Chavis first turned coach Blake Shelton's head with a spot-on cover of "Heartbreak Hotel," and ever since then, the young singer has been toeing the line between classic country and bluesy rock 'n' roll.

He continued that trend on Monday night, delivering a rollicking performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival classic "Proud Mary." Sung in his signature, soulful baritone, Chavis' "Proud Mary" continued to demonstrate both his vocal prowess and the dazzling showmanship that's made him a strong contender on The Voice from the very start.

Written by CCR frontman John Fogerty, "Proud Mary" first came out on the group's second studio album, Bayou Country, in early 1969. It's since become canonical across genres, with cover versions by the likes of Ike and Tina Turner, preacher and soul singer Solomon Burke and R&B group Checkmakes, Ltd.

During previous Voice performances, Chavis has made waves with cover renditions of songs by Joe Cocker and Three Dog Night. He's known not only for his rich vocal delivery, but also his habit of sporting a leather jacket or throwback '70s apparel onstage.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: