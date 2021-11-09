Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible On I-80, I-25

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about wind speeds of up to 65 miles per hour making for hazardous travel conditions in southeast Wyoming later today and into tomorrow.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:

High Wind Warnings are in effect starting late this afternoon for Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain as wind gusts to 65 MPH will be possible through Wednesday afternoon. Also, High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Interstate 80 Summit between Cheyenne and Laramie starting at 11 PM Tuesday. We continue to monitor the potential for strong winds along Interstate 25 near Bordeaux and therefore a High Wind Watch remains in place for the area. Those driving light, high-profile vehicles including camping and tractor-trailers later today into tonight should use extreme caution in these areas. Additionally, it is looking like a windy pattern this week into the weekend so stay tuned in the coming days for the latest updates.