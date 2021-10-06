There’s a Free Motorhome in Wyoming Right Now on Craigslist

Craigslist can have some really cool stuff sometimes. It's even better when that cool stuff is FREE! You've may have possibly browsed this section before, but how often do you click on the section and find a free motorhome?!

It's exactly what it sounds like! It's a FREE motorhome on Craigslist. It even runs! Sure, it might need some work, but what vehicle doesn't these days? And I take it based on the listing, the owner wants to get rid of it as fast as possible. Here's the listing:

7389741805 via Craigslist

See, free motorhome! Not only is it free, but it looks like they're pretty eager to get it off their property since the posting literally says: FREE COME GET IT OFF MY PROPERTY

Fair enough. Motorhomes can be great for traveling. Here's some other pics of the free motorhome:

FREE Motorhome on Craigslist

So yes, it needs some work, probably more than a little bit. And yes, it does resemble something that Walter White frequently used in 'Breaking Bad'. But it's FREE. And it does run, so there's already part of the work that it doesn't need. It's also in Gillette, so you would have to make the trip go get it.

All the same, it's a free motorhome. It isn't something that you might think would be free that often. If you're interested, here's a link to the Craigslist posting for it.

There's no other catch and the party looking to get rid of it seems eager to do so. Make your move while you can. Free motorhomes don't grow on trees, but apparently they do show up on Craigslist.

