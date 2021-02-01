10 Pics of a Free Mobile Home in Wheatland That Isn’t Super Scary

When you're assessing a home, you need to keep the price in mind before you pass judgement. Keep that in mind as I share with you 10 pics of a free mobile home that's available in Wheatland.

To prove I'm not lying, here's a screenshot of the listing from Wyoming Craigslist.

The person who shared the listing says it would be great for hunting and/or storage. See if you agree.

Free Mobile Home on Wyoming Craigslist

A couple of details worth noting. First of all, the owner is giving away the home. Second, according to the Craigslist listing, they're willing to help a little on the moving expenses. That second part is worth keeping in mind. While the home is free, it's not free to move a home. How much does that cost? My Move estimates the cost of moving anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000 depending on the size and condition of the home and the distance of how far it needs to travel.

I've seen this home sitting on Wyoming Craigslist for several weeks, so it's obvious the owner would like to see it gone. Check out the full listing to see if this might be a potential storage unit or hunting place or fixer upper for potential residency.

