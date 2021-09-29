Check Out This Harry Potter Themed Hedgehog Farm In Colorado

Cuteness overload right here. This place would be a dream come true for my wife who loves hedgehogs and is a Harry Potter fanatic. For me, I'm all about the hedgehogs, but I'm just a little lukewarm on Harry Potter. But I'd be down to check this place out, especially considering that these super cute hedgehogs are decked out in Harry Potter style hats. I personally want to see one in a robe. THAT would be epic.

According to Outthere Colorado, and this is really out there, Cheyenne Ellis, who is from Colorado Springs, has taken her love for hedgehogs and Harry Potter and mashed those two things up into something pretty incredible: a hedgehog breeding farm where the animals are decked out in tiny Harry Potter hats. How ADORABLE!

Not only does Cheyenne deck these little hedgehogs out in little wizard hats, but she also has Harry Potter-themed names for them as well.

There has to be a way to make some Harry Potter-looking kind of robes for these little cuties too because that would be incredibly awesome.

SOCO Hogwarts is the actual name of the business that Cheyenne decided to go all-in on during the pandemic. She not only breeds them but cares for them and educates people about them as well. She's like a major hedgehog whisperer.

Animals in general really are a passion for Cheyenne and her husband. They really do love all kinds of animals, in fact, they have four dogs, three horses, two turtles, a tortoise, and a chinchilla. Oh, and let's not forget about the "hedgies".

Wanna hedgehog? Check out SOCO Hogwarts.

