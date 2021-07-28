These are the Best Places to Eat in Laramie

Get our free mobile app

Altitude Chophouse & Brewery

Founded in 1999, Altitude Chophouse & Brewery offers sophisticated food alongside their award-winning beers They are also committed to giving back to the community that helps them thrive.

Born in a Barn

Another wonderful place to eat, Born in a Barn offers some of the best burgers and wings in town, along with a wide array of drinks to go along with it.

Rib and Chop House

A popular spot in both Cheyenne and Laramie, Rib and Chop House comes in at number three. Known for their steaks and bar, Rib and Chop is a place the whole family can enjoy.

Sweet Melissa’s

If you are looking for vegan or vegetarian options, then Sweet Melissa’s is the place to go! Offering comfort food that is free of meat, they also have a wonderful tavern.

Speedgoat

Named for one of Wyoming’s most abundant animals, Speedgoat offers delicious cocktails and is considered Laramie’s choice for burritos and street tacos.

Crowbar & Grill

Coming in at number six, the Crowbar & Grill offers an array of salads, burgers, and pizzas to meet all of your food needs.

Cask 307

If you would rather have some wine, then Cask 307 is the place to go. Offering a selection of delectable wines and delicious foods to go with them, Cask 307 is the perfect place to treat yourself.

Andale Rapido

If you are looking for the perfect place for Mexican, then look no further than Andale Rapido! They offer some of the best Mexican food you could ask for, including some delicious Enchiladas.

J’s Prairie Rose

Tucked off in the corner, J’s Prairie Rose is the best diner in town! They offer some of the best comfort food you can ask for, and though small, they offer a mighty taste!

Jacques 3rd Street Bar & Grill

Last, but certainly not least, is Jacques 3rd Street Bar & Grill! They offer some of the strongest drinks in town, and a great place to meet up with friends.