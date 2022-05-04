This Cheyenne Restaurant Is Holding A Kentucky Derby Brunch

While we may be over 1,000 miles away from Churchhill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, that doesn't mean we can't have some Kentucky Derby fun this Saturday. K9s 4 Mobility will be hosting a Kentucky Derby brunch Saturday at The Metropolitan Downtown as a fundraiser.

Now, as your resident Kentuckian, I can tell you for a fact, that a Kentucky Derby brunch is the most proper way to start off Derby day. You can go ahead and bust out your best duds and your fancy floppy Derby hat for the occasion. It's just a great way to start your Derby day.

K9s 4 Mobility's party will have lots to it to make you feel festive. Not only will you get an awesome brunch from The Metropolitan Downtown, but it will all be Derby-themed. On top of this, there will be live music from Southern Fryed. You can also bid on some awesome items as part of the fundraiser. Check out the baskets below.

The event itself is only 25 bucks to get into. You can buy your tickets here, just follow the directions on how to get them from the home page. If you're serious about going, you better get your tickets now, as of last night, on a Facebook post, they said they were down to just 5 tickets after making a post saying there were 16. THEY'RE GOING FAST!

If you're not familiar with K9s 4 Mobility, their mission statement on their website is, "K9s 4 Mobility is dedicated to enriching the lives of others through the training, placement, and support of assistance dog partnerships". So, you'll be helping out people that depend on the help of a four-legged friend.

