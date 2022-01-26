Southeast Wyoming is loaded with plenty of great establishments that have some amazing bar food! If you disagree, then you haven't been checking out the right spots. And wouldn't you know it, one Cheyenne spot in particular was just named as having the 'Best Bar Food in Wyoming'. Not only that, but it's for the second straight year.

The popular food publication, 'Eat This, Not That' is at it again as they explored each state to find where the best pub would be to grab some grub (that totally rhymed unintentionally). As I prepped myself to read whatever spot in 'Jackson' that usually makes these types of list, I was pleasantly surprised to see Cheyenne was the location of the spot that received the title of 'Best Bar in Wyoming'. And not only that, but agreed in enjoyment with the choice for this year (their second straight) as it happens to be one of my favorite joints in all of Cheyenne.

The title of 'Best Bar Food in Wyoming' once again belongs to Accomplice Beer Company in Cheyenne! Congrats to them for snagging the award for another year! Of course, there is one in Laramie, but they were not the ones singled out by 'Eat This, Not That'. This one happens to be located in the historic Depot in downtown Cheyenne. Here's what they had to say about Accomplice Beer Company in Cheyenne:

The Accomplice Brewery, which has two locations in Wyoming, is not only known for its refreshing craft beer but also for its tasty bar food menu, which features choices such as pretzels with beer cheese, crispy kettle chips, and chicken strips. However, one of the most talked-about dishes deviates away from typical bar food—perhaps surprisingly, it is a kale salad. This flavorful salad is made using kale pulled from the stalk, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and Champagne vinaigrette.

I, myself, am a HUGE fan of the pretzels with beer cheese mentioned. However, it didn't cover their fantastic pizzas, wings, or their amazing burgers, which may in fact, be the best burger in Cheyenne (I said MAYBE). And their breakfast menu is amazing! Check out their entire menu here.

Along with having some great food, their beers are pretty great too. You also can't go wrong with going there to check out a game as they have a few big screens that'll be accessible for your game upon request. The staff is friendly and the management there does a great job as well. It definitely has my recommendation for a great spot to go to in Cheyenne whether you're wanting bar food or just a good brew.

