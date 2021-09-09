This Incredible Fountain Was Made From A 1949 Vintage Ford Truck

It's commonly said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder...which I agree is a true statement.

After all, I love shiplap and shades of gray with pops of fun color and texture...while my husband loves anything decorated with dead animal heads and logs.

But, I think we can all agree that this fountain made from a 1949 vintage Ford Truck is incredible.

It's located in Laramie, Wyoming, and is definitely a WOW water feature.

Not only is the truck body perfectly rusted (with custom painted details) and the waterfall perfectly done, but the rock scaping around it is awesome too.

Isn't it awesome?

In another video, the creator shows an up-close look at the fountain.

You can see that the bed is full of rocks and sand to add to the natural look of the fountain and that the water only runs through the bed of the pickup truck.

This means that the cab and engine area remain untouched, which likely made some vintage truck collectors very happy.

Apparently, some of the comments on the last video indicated that there were more than a few people that were irritated about this truck being turned into a fountain.

But, I say it's up to the truck owner to decide what to do, and that as far as I am concerned this amazing fountain was the right choice.

