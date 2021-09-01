This Is The Cheapest Place In Wyoming To Get Gas

Tired of paying way too much at the pump? Gas prices have just been absurd over the past year. That's mostly to blame on us for actually driving again. The whole supply and demand thing really sucks sometimes, especially when it can pinch your pocketbook the way inflating gas prices can. It's also somewhat annoying considering how much fuel is processed in the Cowboy State, you'd think we'd get a friends and family discount, but I digress.

If you're looking to get 40 cents or more off your gallon, there is a place near Cheyenne and Laramie that is selling gas under *checks notes* 3 bucks! That's a bargain, right! According to the website GasBuddy we just need to head west on I-80 to Buford. As of the last update on GasBuddy, the price per gallon at Phin Deli in Buford Wyoming is just $2.97.

If you're driving from Cheyenne it's a 30-minute drive to Buford, which I'm sure you've seen the gas station at some point if you're driving to Laramie. If you're driving from Laramie, it's around 20 to 25 minutes, depending on how fast you can get up the hill.

With the distance that you would have to drive, is it worth the trip? Well, that depends on how much your vehicle loves gas. You may burn a gallon of gas to get there, and then one back, so you'd really need to get your chalkboard out and do some math. Is it worth it to travel and burn the fresh gas tank you just purchased? Anyone driving a hybrid car is like, I filled up 3 months ago, I guess I can drive 30 minutes.

Either way, you look at it, you have the option to save at the pump, you might just need to take a short trip to do it from Cheyenne or Laramie.

