There's been an uptick in job openings as the economy is recovering from the disasters of COVID-19. The unemployment rate is as low as it has been since the start of the pandemic. And at the same time, there's been a wave of people attempting to get away from those jobs that have been affected most by COVID-19. So where does Wyoming stand in all this?

The answer to that is not pleasant for the Cowboy State. Recently, our friends at WalletHub took a look at how each state is doing, especially recently in the past month, with was the resignation rate is in each state. It's certainly not the best in Wyoming. In fact, it's one of the worst.

But first, let's take a look at what's happening with some other states around us. Just to our south, Colorado has the 21st worst resignation in the country, which isn't horrible. In the past month, 3.0 percent of workers have resigned. In the past 12 months, that number is at 3.18 percent. So despite being a tad higher, it looks pretty consistent for them over the past year. To our north in Montana, they didn't rank well either with the overall 5th highest resignation rate at 3.9 percent. Nebraska's wasn't bad as they had the 37th worst overall at 2.5 percent.

As for Wyoming, we had the 2nd worst resignation rate in the entire country at 4.7 percent. That number drops to 3.22 percent over the past 12 months, so unfortunately, the number seems to have increased drastically. Only Alaska finished worst than us with a 5.2 percent resignation rate. To see where other states ranked on the list, check out the map below.

