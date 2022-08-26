This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!
Friday, August 26
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St. Laramie, WY)
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Community Weaving Workshop with Artist Anne Samat
Learn and participate in Anne's process of creating beautiful and inspiring artwork through weaving!
- When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Art Museum (2111 E. Willett Dr.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Laramie's 2nd Story Secrets Walking Tour
Join us for one of Laramie's Walking and Biking Tours!
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming Women's History House (317 S 2nd St)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Pedalpalooza
Join us for some bicycling and farmers' market fun!
- When: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: UW Outdoor Rec office
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Tails & Trails: Hike with Your Dog
Celebrate National Dog Day with your four-legged friends & family at Curt Gowdy State Park!
- When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Curt Gowdy State Park (1264 Happy Jack Rd., Cheyenne, WY 82009)
- Cost: $7 per vehicle
- More Information: Click Here
Peter and the Wolf: A Symphonic Ballet
Join us for a theatrical ballet performance of the symphonic composition of Peter and the Wolf!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1174 N 4th Street
- Cost: $5/online & $7/at door
- More Information: Click Here
Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone and Dauphin of Mississippi
Join Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone and Dauphin of Mississippi for some great music!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: Likely a small cash cover at the door ($5-$10)
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, August 27
307 Film Festival
Celebrate films and filmmakers from across Wyoming!
- When: Recurring
- Where: Studio City UW (2433 Grand Ave.)
- Cost: One-day pass; $29, Weekend pass; $49, Single block pass; $12
- More Information: Click Here
Link Cycling Hill Climb - Pilot Hill (MTB & Run)
Join us for our first inaugural Link Cycling Hill Climb!
- When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 3765 E. Willett Dr.
- Cost: $35
- More Information: Click Here
Tails and Trails at the Wyoming Territorial Prison
Bring your pets out for a nature walk to celebrate National Dog Day.
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
- Cost: Adults $9.00. || Youth ages 12-17 $4.50. || Children 11 & under Free.
- More Information: Click Here
Mountain Shadows Equine Revival Open House
Join Wyoming's Danno for some great music!
- When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 32242 N. Hwy 30
- Cost: Recommended donation $10/vehicle
- More Information: Click Here
Fireside Chat at the Territorial Prison State Historic Site
Join the Fireside Chat about a lesser-known aspect of the prison’s history.
- When: 2 p.m.
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
- Cost: Adults $9.00. || Youth ages 12-17 $4.50. || Children 11 & under Free.
- More Information: Click Here
7220' Music Fest
Join Laramie for our first annual 7220' Music Fest!
- When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)
- Cost: $20/person, $45/VIP
- More Information: Click Here
Square Peg at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Join Wyoming's Square Peg for some great music!
- When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Trivia at The Great Untamed
Join us for monthly trivia with The Great Untamed's illustrious host, Ember!
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd Street
- Cost: No entrance fee
- More Information: Click Here
Thrown Out Bones
Join us for an awesome outdoor Thrown-Out Bones concert!
- When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 1974 Truman Street
- Cost: Donation
- More Information: Click Here
2022 WRA Finals Rodeo
Enjoy good old western fun held in the outdoor arena of the Albany County Fairgrounds!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)
- Cost: $10/ticket, Children under 5 are free
- More Information: Click Here
Chris Murray, Faith Kelly & Caswyn Moon at the Great Untamed
Join us for a great night of mead and music!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 209 S 3rd Street
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday, August 28
Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!
- When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill, 2760 Hwy. 130, Centennial, WY 82055
- Cost: Varies
- More Information: Click here
Clementine Was Right & Charlie Marks
Join us for an evening of music!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: Likely small cash cover at door.
- More Information: Click Here