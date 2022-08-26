Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!

Friday, August 26

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community Weaving Workshop with Artist Anne Samat

Learn and participate in Anne's process of creating beautiful and inspiring artwork through weaving!

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Laramie's 2nd Story Secrets Walking Tour

Join us for one of Laramie's Walking and Biking Tours!

When: 5:30 p.m.

Pedalpalooza

Join us for some bicycling and farmers' market fun!

When: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tails & Trails: Hike with Your Dog

Celebrate National Dog Day with your four-legged friends & family at Curt Gowdy State Park!

When: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peter and the Wolf: A Symphonic Ballet

Join us for a theatrical ballet performance of the symphonic composition of Peter and the Wolf!

When: 7 p.m.

Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone and Dauphin of Mississippi

Join Bob Lefevre & the Already Gone and Dauphin of Mississippi for some great music!

When: 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

307 Film Festival

Celebrate films and filmmakers from across Wyoming!

When: Recurring

Link Cycling Hill Climb - Pilot Hill (MTB & Run)

Join us for our first inaugural Link Cycling Hill Climb!

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tails and Trails at the Wyoming Territorial Prison

Bring your pets out for a nature walk to celebrate National Dog Day.

When: 9:30 a.m.

Mountain Shadows Equine Revival Open House

Join Wyoming's Danno for some great music!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fireside Chat at the Territorial Prison State Historic Site

Join the Fireside Chat about a lesser-known aspect of the prison’s history.

When: 2 p.m.

7220' Music Fest

Join Laramie for our first annual 7220' Music Fest!

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Square Peg at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Join Wyoming's Square Peg for some great music!

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trivia at The Great Untamed

Join us for monthly trivia with The Great Untamed's illustrious host, Ember!

When: 4 p.m.

Thrown Out Bones

Join us for an awesome outdoor Thrown-Out Bones concert!

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2022 WRA Finals Rodeo

Enjoy good old western fun held in the outdoor arena of the Albany County Fairgrounds!

When: 7 p.m.

Chris Murray, Faith Kelly & Caswyn Moon at the Great Untamed

Join us for a great night of mead and music!

When: 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

Sunday Jazz at the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Time for some fun Sunday Jazz!

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Clementine Was Right & Charlie Marks

Join us for an evening of music!

When: 7 p.m.

