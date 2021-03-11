This weekend's snow in Cheyenne could be one for the record books, according to the National Weather Service.

The current forecast is calling for 30 to 36 inches of snow tomorrow morning through Monday morning, with blizzard conditions possible starting Saturday afternoon into Sunday evening.

If the capital city picks up 25.6 inches of snow over the course of three days, which it certainly could, it will tie the 3-day total snowfall record set between Nov. 19-21, 1979.

weather.gov/cys

Looking forward to our weekend's winter storm, we did some digging into the record books for our snowfall totals over 1-, 2-, and 3-day(s) for Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Given current forecast storm total snowfall amounts for both cities, we are certainly staring down record territory for both sites. For those remembering the 2003 March event for Cheyenne, the 3-day total for March 17-19th was 18.5”. Keep in mind forecast expected to be adjusted as latest guidance and observations come available.

Ironically, it was just four days ago that Cheyenne tied a 142-year-old record for the warmest March 7 on record.

