Thomas Rhett got to name his youngest daughter Lennon himself, and he and wife Lauren Akins added her middle name, Love, when she was born so close to Valentine's Day. Several recent social media posts show that the singer now has a nickname for the 1-year-old.

A birthday post on Instagram tributes Lennon Love, and shows just how much she looks like the singer. But it's a TikTok performance from last fall that really brings the heart eye emojis. Rhett may be funneling his frustration with her lack of sleep into something much more peaceful, but all we hear is, "My little Lenny Lou ..."

Baby Lennon is the couple's third child, after daughters Willa Gray and Ada James. Family life has fueled many songs from Rhett's recent albums, and by all indications that will continue to be the case as he works on his next studio album, his fifth and the follow-up to Center Point Road from 2019.

On Lennon's first birthday, Rhett turned to social media and shared a picture of her in pajamas that shows just how much they look alike. These days, they even have the same full head of hair.

"You are beautiful, unique and full of life. You are funny, sweet and truly one of a kind," he writes after beginning with "Happy birthday Lenny Lou!"

Wife Lauren also tributed the 1-year-old, calling her "LeLo girl." The singer says his wife wants five or six kids, so they may not stop until they have them.