Wyoming Unclaimed Property: Find Out With Ease If You Have Money Available

Every year, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office reports literally millions of dollars in unclaimed property, and some of that could be yours. It is now even easier to check how much you have available and to make a claim.

In case you are wondering what constitutes unclaimed property, the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office states:

Unclaimed property is money that is left behind and turned over to the state to hold for the rightful owners. It includes but is not limited to utility deposits, unpaid wages, insurance proceeds, securities, savings and checking accounts. The Unclaimed Property Division receives new property every year.

To find out if you have any unclaimed property, click here. You will be asked for personal information. It is a free, safe and secure service provided by the Wyoming State Treasurer's Office. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the privacy of your information or the legitimacy of their website, you can also call their office at 307-777-5590. Keep in mind, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have limited staff, so call wait times may be longer than normal.

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day! Visit our website to search for your missing money. mycash.wyo.gov Posted by Wyoming State Treasurer's Office on Monday, February 1, 2021

In the event you have any addition questions, the video below will walk you through the simple and easy steps for making a claim.