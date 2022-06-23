‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Reviews Call It a Solid Marvel Adventure

To me, my Thor: Love and Thunder reviews!

The new Thor movie, the fourth in the Marvel franchise and the second in a row directed by Taika Waititi, premiered in Los Angeles tonight. That meant that for the first time critics were allowed to tweet their reactions to the movie, which follows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor back into outer space for an encounter with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God-Butcher and a reunion with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who now also possesses the power of Thor (and his old magic hammer, Mjolnir).

So far, the responses from critics who attended the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere are — surprise, surprise — largely positive. Most compare it favorably to Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, saying it delivers a similar mixture of big action and comedy. Natalie Portman also got several strong notices for her performance as Jane.

Among the critics that had less enthusiastic things to say, the complaints tend to focus on the fact that the elements that seemed so novel in Thor: Ragnarok feel more familiar this time around. And at least one critic felt the plot was “flat and stakeless.”

Here is a sampling of the early Thor: Love and Thunder reactions from Twitter.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens exclusively in theaters on July 8.

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First From the Captain America serial to Spider-Man: No Way Home, we ranked the entire history of Marvel at the movies.