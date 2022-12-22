Some fans believe that Thor: Love and Thunder was the movie that broke Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We here at ScreenCrush wouldn’t go that far. (Come on, guys, let’s be honest: Eternals did that!) But we would definitely agree that it was one of the weaker Marvel films of this run, and that it was way less successful than Thor: Ragnarok, which was made by the same writer/director, and had much the same cast.

So what went wrong? To answer that question, look to an unexpected source: The Muppet Christmas Carol. This holiday favorite is very different from Thor: Love and Thunder, but the two movies have a surprising amount in common — and one scene in each that explains why Muppet Christmas Carol is so beloved and Thor: Love and Thunder kind of missed the mark. Watch our comparison between the two films below:

