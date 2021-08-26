Three Wyoming Cities Listed as Most Expensive Small Towns in U.S.

Cost of living is always a big determining factor for anyone making a move. Usually people think of the bigger U.S. cities when that's the case. Cities like San Francisco, New York City, and Los Angeles are always mentioned when talking about high cost of living. So how is it that three cities in the least populated state of Wyoming are being called the most expensive small towns in the country?

The online marketplace lender, known as LendingTree recently conducted a new study that shows the top 25 'Most Expensive Small Towns in the U.S.' The towns had to have a population of 10,000 and 50,000 to qualify for the list. The median home value in each city was a big factor in the study and so was the home value-to-income ratio. So what are these three Wyoming cities that ended up on the list and where do they rank? Let's find out...

Don't feel bad, Colorado also had three cities show up on the list as well. Montrose came in on the list at 22nd, while they also had two of their cities finish in the top four most expensive small towns in the U.S. Steamboat Springs showed up 4th on the list. That name just sounds like it would be expensive to live in. And Breckenridge came in as the 2nd most expensive small town in the country. From first hand experience, I can say that it is a beautiful spot to live, great town that has some amazing beer. But still very much on the expensive side.

Regardless, even with these cities showing up on the list, we all know just how many benefits we have of living anywhere in Wyoming. Make the most of it, Wyomingites!

