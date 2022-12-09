Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live

According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America.

They don't just mean Jackson Hole.

Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states.

Richest City: Ranchettes

Median Household Income: $99,403

Mean Household Income: $120,346 Poorest City: Fox Farm-College

Median Household Income: $43,666

Mean Household Income: $51,314 Wyoming’s economy is different from most states with mineral extraction and tourism comprising major industry sectors. The federal government owns roughly half of the state’s landmass. Top tourist attractions include: Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Independence Rock. Yellowstone opened as the world’s first national park and attracted 4.1 million visitors in 2018, down 3% from 2016 when it set a record. The Tax Foundation ranks Wyoming first in its analysis of state tax costs on business. Wyoming is the least populous state in the U.S. (Forbs Magazine).

Some people might say that Wyomingites make less money than people in other states.

But it's not how much you make, it's how much you get to keep.

How far your money goes, or how much it can get you, is another way to look at it.

Look at the price of a 3 bedroom two bath home in many other parts of the nation then compare it to how much that same money can buy in most of Wyoming. The Cowboy State winds in almost every case.

The cost of living in Wyoming is low enough that an average salary in Wyoming goes a long way.

Not having a state income tax is one example of how affordable the state is.

There are some problem areas in Western Wyoming where the cost of living is beyond reason. Those are isolated areas that do not represent the majority of the state.

