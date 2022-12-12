Zac Brown Band have announced big tour plans for 2023. The mainstay country act and live fan favorite will return to the road in late June, kicking off their 20+ date From the Fire Tour with a stop in Columbus, Ohio.

Announced not long after the group wrapped their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour, the new string of dates marks the 10th North American trek of ZBB's career. The band was also nominated for a CMA Award in 2022, and front Zac Brown explains that the whole group is excited to keep the good times rolling in the new year.

"This past year was monumental, and we're thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023," he states. "... We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can't wait to be back out on the road with our fans."

Zac Brown Band are closing out 2022 on a high note: They officially added Caroline Jones as a full-time bandmate, took on a gig as the backing band for Dolly Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and played a hometown Nashville benefit show to benefit ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) research in honor of John Driskell Hopkins, a band member who is currently fighting the disease.

Earlier this year, they released a deluxe version of their The Comeback album featuring a series of duet partners, and one of those — Marcus King — will be an opening act on the From the Fire Tour. Other supporting acts for the trek include Tenille Townes and King Calaway.

Tickets for the From the Fire Tour go on sale on Friday (Dec. 16). Additionally, fans will have access to a pre-sale via ZBB's "Zamily" fan club starting Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Zac Brown Band's 2023 From the Fire Tour Dates:

June 30 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena+

July 1 -- Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium+

July 14 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 5 -- Canton, Ohio @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium#

Aug. 6 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center+

Aug. 11 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^+

Aug. 12 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^+

Aug. 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^+

Aug. 19 -- Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park+

Sept. 2 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sept. 3 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion+

Sept. 16 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sept. 17 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Oct. 5 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~+

Oct. 6 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion#~+

Oct. 7 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center~+

Oct. 12 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Oct. 13 -- Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre#+

Oct. 14 -- Salt Lake City, Ut. @ USANA Amphitheatre+

Oct. 20 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Oct. 21 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre+

Nov. 2 -- West Palm Beach, Fla.@ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Nov. 3 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Nov. 4 -- Tampa, Fla.– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

#Non-Live Nation show

*Tickets on-sale now

+Special Guest King Calaway

^Special Guest Marcus King

~Special Guest Tenille Townes