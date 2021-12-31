TikTok Shows Forrest Gump Chillin’ at a Gas Station in Laramie

There's something about the brilliance of TikTok videos that can capture almost everything. Especially when they find an iconic character in cinematic history just hanging out at a random gas station in Laramie, WY.

Everyone knows who Forrest Gump is. Even if you've never seen the movie, and how could you not, but still, you have at least heard of the fiction character from the 1995 film that starred one of the greatest living actors in Tom Hanks. His performance as the titular character in the film earned him his second Academy Award for Best Actor. Robert Zemeckis also won an Oscar for Best Director, and the film would also win the Best Picture Oscar, among several others. So yes, we all get why 'Forrest Gump' is such an iconic movie.

So what would happen if you actually saw someone who looks like Forrest Gump at a gas station in Laramie? Naturally, you make a TikTok video of it. Have a look...

I mean, they're not wrong. He looks like Forrest Gump when he just felt like running across the country. Perhaps he took a break in Laramie from his run. Maybe it was a restroom stop at the Love's station. Like he said in the movie, when he had to go,...he went.

If you saw the movie version of Forrest Gump come to life, your jaw would probably drop like the lady on the bench in the movie when she found out he owned the Bubba Gump Shrimp Corporation (spoiler alert). But who knows, maybe this is the universe where a version of Forrest Gump exists in the real world, albeit, 26 years after the release of the film.

Unfortunately, we don't live in the Marvel Universe where multiple universes can crossover, such as they do in a recent 'Spider-Man' movie (that's not a spoiler, it's literally the premise of the film). Or at least there's is no proof of that being a possibility just yet. Or is it? Thanks for another fun video TikTok! And thanks for making it happen in Laramie! That's pretty awesome! Happy New Year!

